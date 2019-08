Five-year-old Lizzy Myers has a rare disease called Usher Syndrome, which will gradually make her blind. She’s busy checking off her “visual bucket list,” and most recently checked off meeting Pope Francis.

Story and editing by David Fang

Follow INSIDER People on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.