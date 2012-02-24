The Pope Is Tweeting Inspirational Messages For 40 Days Of Lent

Photo: Screen shot of Pope2you.net

Just month after the Pope Benedict’s annual communications message, in which he stressed the need to occasionally tune out social media, the Christian leader is now joining in.



During the 40 days of Lent, the @Pope2YouVatican Twitter account will tweet a Papal message in English, Spanish, Italian, French, and German followed by hash tag #Lent, reports The Los Angeles Times.

“Many of the key Gospel ideas are readily rendered in just 140 characters,” Monsignor Paul Tighe, secretary of the Pontifical Council for Social Communications told Vatican Radio’s Phillippa Hitchen.

The Vatican launched the #Lent tweeting project with the following tweet:

Photo: Twitter/@Pope2YouVatican

The papal tweeting might continue beyond Lent, said Tighe.

