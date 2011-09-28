The Poor Man’s Guide To Adventurous Living

Note from Paula: Today I’m proud to feature a guest post by one of my favourite live-your-dream bloggers, Niall Doherty of Disrupting the Rabblement.

On October 1st, I’ll embark on the biggest adventure of my life. That’s the day I’ll wave goodbye to my hometown in Ireland and set off on a three-year round-the-world trip without flying.



At the same time, my financial future has never been more uncertain. I quit my 9-to-5 job last December with $14k in the bank. As of this writing, my savings have dwindled to less than $6k. My foray into self-employment has been a struggle, and I’m still waiting for that first month where my income exceeds my expenditures.

As such, I should probably play it safe and postpone my big trip until I get my finances flowing in the right direction, don’t ya think?

Nah, screw that.

I’m all aboard with Paula’s message here at Afford Anything: “You should NEVER let money hinder your dreams.”

Confronting the Brutal Facts

Of course, that’s not to say we should be reckless while pursuing our dreams, taking the leap without first peering out over the edge. While we don’t want our finances to hold us back from doing what we really want to do, we don’t want to stick our heads in the sand either, hoping that we stumble across a winning lottery ticket before we’re forced to survive on two daily meals of discount dog food.

No, we have to be realistic about this. We have to keep in mind the Stockdale Paradox.

The wha?

The Stockdale Paradox. It comes from an excellent book by Jim Collins called Good to Great, and it goes a little something like this:

You must retain faith that you will prevail in the end, regardless of the difficulties.

AND at the same time…

You must confront the most brutal facts of your current reality, whatever they might be.

For me, that means acknowledging that I’m only about four months away from rocking the doggie breath, unless I get some sustainable income flowing in the meantime. But here’s why I’m not freaking out, and why you shouldn’t either if you find yourself in a similar situation…

When the Chips are Down

An English chap by the name of Mark Webster took off on his own big travel adventure in 2009 with about $15k in the bank. He partied his way through Southeast Asia and ended up broke in Australia six months later.

So what did he do?

He took on some grunt work, driving mega-tractors on mega-farms for a few weeks. By Mark’s own admission, the days were long and boring, but at least the pay was good. Within two months he’d earned enough money to continue his travels.

Fast forward to today, and you can find Mark living in Budapest, making some serious cash via an SEO business he set up with a buddy. Not wanting to resort to farm work ever again to make ends meet, he worked his arse off and figured out how to earn money online. He’s made his dream lifestyle a sustainable reality.

You can extract many a good lesson from Mark’s story, but what sticks with me most is how he faced his worst case scenario — running out of money — and found it really wasn’t that bad. In his own words:

The point is that when the chips were down, I figured out a solution to my problem. If more people began to trust themselves and their own abilities, I think people would take many more risks and accomplish many more great things.

The Worst Case Scenario

Perhaps you have a big dream adventure of your own in mind, but you’re hesitant to go for it for fear of your worst case scenario coming to fruition. Or maybe you have several fears, several scenarios that you’d consider catastrophic if they were to occur.



Here’s what you need to do: List them. Literally write them all out. Define the worst possible outcomes of taking the leap and following your dream.

Once you’ve done that, consider the likelihood of those scenarios actually occurring, and brainstorm ways to minimize the odds. By doing this, you’re likely to find that those odds are pretty slim in the first place, and that there’s a lot you can do to make them even slimmer.

Let me use my own upcoming adventure as an example here.

The worst case scenario for me as I travel around the world without flying is that I’ll be kidnapped, tortured and killed by terrorists while travelling through the Middle East. Methinks that would suck pretty bad, no two ways about it. But given the fact that we’re about 20 thousand times more likely to die from poverty than from terrorism, I’m not going to worry too much about this scenario. Especially when I can lower those odds even further by opting to not wander alone through dark Iranian streets while wearing my stars and bars parachute pants.

A more likely worst case scenario is that all of my online business projects fall flat over the next few months and my savings rapidly approach extinction. Then what? Well, given that I have some serious web design skills, I can always knuckle down and pick up some freelance gigs on oDesk or Elance. Maybe I’ll have to hole myself up in a shitty hostel in Eastern Europe for a spell, subsisting on white bread and ramen noodles and earning just a few dollars per hour for my efforts until I get back on my feet.

Sure, that wouldn’t be much fun. But it wouldn’t be the end of the world either. And when I compare it with my best case scenario — which involves, among other things, renting a speedboat in Greece with the hot twins I met scuba diving the day before — it’s absolutely worth the risk.

What are You Going To Do?

So this post is for anyone out there who’s still on the fence, still waiting for that perfect time before pulling the trigger on the adventure of their dreams. You have to realise that the perfect time will never come, no matter how long you wait. Take the leap and have faith that you’ll make it work, regardless of whatever scenarios come your way.

Last thing…

I asked the aforementioned Mark what he’d do different if he could rewind a couple of years and start all over. His response:

I would have done it sooner and started with less money.

For richer or poorer, the adventure of my dreams begins October 1st. When will yours?

