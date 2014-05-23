HOUSE OF THE DAY: This $US29 Million Historic Mansion In The Hamptons Is An Absolute Stunner





If you’re going to buy in the Hamptons, you might as well go big.

The Pond House by Georgica Pond in East Hampton is was recently listed for nearly $US29 million.

Everything from its high ceilings to the front portico gives the home an “old world meets new world” feel.

And for good reason. The house was originally built by famous “American Renaissance” architect Stanford White over 100 years ago.

But over the past few years, builder Jeffrey Colle renovated, enlarged, and even rotated the home to give it a 21st century update.

Now it’s a custom-designed, 12,000-square-foot mansion that includes six bedrooms, a guest cottage, a pool, and media room for a very new-world price tag of $US28,995,000.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.