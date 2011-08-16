Why Everyone Wants A Piece Of Ron Paul

Photo: Business Insider

Texas Rep. Ron Paul wants to eliminate the Fed, gut the federal government, and restore an isolationist foreign policy — and he wants to be president.The staunchly libertarian candidate has wagered everything on this race — announcing he would not run for reelection next year to focus on his presidential campaign. But despite his second-place finish in Saturday’s Iowa Straw Poll there is little reason to believe he can win the nomination.



Paul’s outspoken base of followers has been in place for some time — though he has attempted to attract social conservatives, including at the straw poll, when he told a graphic story of witnessing an illegal abortion as a medical resident.

But he consistently polls in the single digits in national surveys, as well as in the early voting states of Iowa and New Hampshire — an indication that his vocal core of supporters is not growing.

Other candidates — particularly U.S. Rep. Michele Bachmann, who won the straw poll, and Texas Gov. Rick Perry — see an opportunity to reach out to Paul supporters as an “electable” candidate with appeal to a broader array of constituencies.

In Perry’s case, he has adopted Paul’s ardent criticism of the Fed and its chairman Ben Bernanke, telling a group of supporters Monday that if he printed any more money it would be “almost treasonous.”

While it’s unlikely these overtures will attract Paul supporters while the libertarian is still in the race, they will help in the event Perry is still in the running after the early states.

