The Political Process--A Review in Perspective

Watching the DOW move up and down, up and down five points last week, I could only assume that everyone must be waiting around for the final results of the upcoming political election before making further decisions about business in the United States. During this lull and in preparation for the election results, I thought it worth while to take some of this down time to see what others had to say about the political process and politicians in general.



What I discovered was quite interesting and I believe worth sharing. Ranging from the quite humorous, to the sublime, to the rather serious, there seems to be quite a bit of wisdom out there relating to the political process. But before I begin, let me also share some definitions that I pulled from my trusty Random House College Dictionary so that we are all working from the same solid foundation.



Conservatism—the disposition to preserve what is established and to resist change;

Liberalism—a political or social philosophy advocating the freedom of the individual and governmental guarantees of individual rights and civil liberties; and

Tea Party—a social gathering, usually in the afternoon, at which tea and other light refreshments are served.

So keeping that in mind, sorting from the lighter to heavier, here is some of what I discovered others had to say about the political process—starting out of course, with a few insights from Will Rogers.



“The more you read and observe about the politics thing, you got to admit that each party is worse than the other. The one that’s out always looks the best.” (Will Rogers)



“Ancient Rome declined because it had a Senate, now what’s going to happen to us with both a Senate and a House?” (Will Rogers)



“If we got one-tenth of what was promised to us in these acceptance speeches there wouldn’t be any inducement to go to heaven.” (Will Rogers)



“There is no trick to being a humorist when you have the whole government working for you.” (Will Rogers)



“The Democrats seem to be nicer people, but they have demonstrated time and again that they have the management skills of celery. They’re the kind of people who’d stop to help you change a flat, but would somehow manage to set your car on fire. The Republicans, on the other hand, would know how to fix your tire, but they wouldn’t bother to stop because they’d want to be on time for Ugly Pants Night at the country club.” (Dave Barry)



“The Democrats are the party that says government will make you smarter, taller, richer and remove crabgrass on your lawn. The Republicans are the party that says government doesn’t work and then get elected and prove it.” (P.J. O’Rourke)



“We hang the petty thieves and appoint the great ones to public office.” (Aesop)



“Politics is the art of looking for trouble, finding it whether it exists or not, diagnosing it incorrectly, and applying the wrong remedy.” (Ernest Benn)



“Politics is supposed to be the second-oldest profession. I have come to realise that it bears a very close resemblance to the first.” (Ronald Reagan)



Now shifting to the more serious.



“The first lesson of economics is scarcity; there is never enough of anything to fully satisfy all those who want it. The first lesson of politics is to disregard the first lesson of economics.” (Thomas Sowell)



“Whoever makes two ears of corn, or two blades of grass to grow where only one grew before, deserves better of mankind, and does more essential service to his country than the whole race of politicians put together.” (Jonathon Swift)



“Every two years the American politics industry fills the airwaves with the most virulent, scurrilous, wall-to-wall character assignation of nearly every political practitioner in the country—and then declares itself puzzled that America has lost trust in its politicians.” (Charles Krauthammer)



“Sometimes I wonder if we shall ever grow up in our politics and say definite things which mean something, or whether we shall always go on using generalities to which everyone can subscribe, and which mean very little.” (Eleanor Roosevelt)



“No cause is left but the most ancient of all, the one, in fact, that from the beginning of our history has determined the very existence of politics, the cause of freedom versus tyranny.” (Hanna Arendt)



“Some men change their party for the sake of their principles; others their principals for the sake of their party.” (Winston Churchill)



“There are many men of principle in both parties in America, but there is no party of principle.” (Alexis de Tocqueville)



“A politician thinks of the next election; a statesman thinks of the next generation.” (James Freeman Clarke)



“Divide and rule, the politician cries; united and lead is the watchword of the wise.” (Goethe)



“There are always too many Democratic Congressmen, too many Republican Congressmen, and never enough U.S. Congressmen.” (Author unknown)



“I never considered a difference of opinion in politics, religion, in philosophy, as cause for withdrawing from a friend.” (Thomas Jefferson)



“Bad politicians are sent to Washington by good people who don’t vote.” (William E. Simon).



And finally from Psalms 146:3. “Put not your trust in princes.”



Now with that being said, I hope everyone goes out and votes on Tuesday and the outcome results to their satisfaction. God bless America.

