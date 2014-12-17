The Police Officer Injured During The Sydney Siege Is Back At Work

Police outside the cafe at Martin Place in Sydney where hostages were being held. Photo: Getty

The police officer who was injured during the Sydney siege that ended in the early hours of Tuesday morning is back at work today — just 36 hours after the horrific incident in Martin Place.

The 39-year-old, who can’t be named, was struck in the face by a shotgun pellet as officers stormed the Lindt chocolate cafe at about 2am on Tuesday morning.

Police Assistant Commissioner Michael Fuller today confirmed the officer’s attendance saying: “My understanding is he is back at work.”

“He is a very brave person,” he said.

“You think about the hostages and the police that went into that cafe and the bravery they all showed, I don’t think words could ever possibly explain it.”

The siege resulted in the death of two of the 17 hostages, Barrister Katrina Dawson and Lindt cafe manager Tori Johnson.

Martin Place, along with the train station and the thoroughfare, has reopened this morning with authorities urging those who work in the area to resume their normal day-to-day routines.

“This city is open for business,” said Premier Mike Baird.

