The Police Have Called Off The Search For William Tyrell, 3, Now Ten Days Missing

Will Tyrell, missing for 10 days

The extensive search for missing three-year-old William Tyrell was called off yesterday, as police officers and volunteers were unable to locate the child after ten days exploring surrounding bushland.

William has been missing since September 12 when he disappeared from his grandparents home on Benaroon Drive, Kendall.

Authorities have now turned their focus to the possibility of “human intervention” behind Tyrell’s disappearance, after first looking for him in local bushland surrounding the home, located near Kendall State Forest on NSW mid north coast.

Superintendent Paul Fehon, who first announced the boy had been playing in his front yard with his sister, said “unfortunately in the space of five minutes he’s disappeared from sight.”

William is said to be of Caucasian appearance, with dark hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a ‘spiderman’ costume.

Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit Crime Stoppers online.

