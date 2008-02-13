The Point Organizes $4.8 Funding

Techcrunch reports New York Chicago-based social-organising site The Point closed a $4.8 million Series A financing from New Enterprise Associates. The Point allows users to organise and raise money for campaigns of almost any stripe, whether it’s in support of a political candidate or to boycott a corporation. Tagline: “make something happen.”



The company expects to make money by targeting users with advertising based on their interests/activism. The company raised $2.5 million from angel investors last year.

