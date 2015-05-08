The PM's top business adviser, Maurice Newman, says the UN is wasting millions on 'futile climate change policies'

For the first time in 150 years the United Nations (UN) is intentionally adjusting its economic policy, pointing to environmental factors as the rational for change.

Maurice Newman, chairman of the Prime Minister’s Business Advisory Council, has penned a scathing opinion piece in The Australian today, attacking “climate catastrophists” and accusing the UN of using error-filled climate models to change the world’s economic development model.

“Why then with such little evidence, does the UN insist the world spend hundreds of billions of dollars a year on futile climate change policies?” he said.

Newman suggests Christiana Figueres, executive secretary of the UN’s Framework on Climate Change, outlined the UN’s motives earlier this year.

In Brussels last February she said, “This is the first time in the history of mankind that we are setting ourselves the task of intentionally, within a defined period of time, to change the economic development model that has been reigning for at least 150 years since the Industrial Revolution.”

“In other words, the real agenda is concentrated political authority,” Newman said.

“Global warming is the hook.”

With the Paris climate change conference in December rapidly approaching, Newman said Australia will be pressured to sign more “futile job-destroying” climate change treaties.

“Resisting will be politically difficult. But resist we should. We are already paying an unnecessary social and economic price for empty gestures. Enough is enough,”

