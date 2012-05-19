THE PLOT THICKENS: Check out This Message That Was Posted On The Website Of The Greek Prime Minister

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

if you missed the last hour of newsflow, here’s what happened: There was a report that Angela Merkel had asked Greece to hold a straight up referendum on staying in the Euro.This pissed off Greek political leaders, who accused Merkel of treating Greece like a “protectorate.”



Then Merkel denied she had ever said such a thing.

But there’s more!

Via Faisal Islam, check out this (Google Translated) message on the website of the Greek Prime Minsiter’s website

Contact Prime Minister Panagiotis Pikrammenou with political leaders

Athens May 18, 2012

The Prime Minister Panagiotis Pikrammenos on call he had with the President of the Republic Karolos Papoulias, contacted political leaders: A. Samara, Chairman of the Southwest, Al. Tsipras, President of the Parliamentary Group of SYRIZA, Ev. Venizelos, President of PASOK, P. Burn, chairman of the Independent Greek, Al. Papariga, General Secretary of KKE, N. Michaloliakos, Secretary of the People’s Association – Golden Dawn, and F. Kouvelis, President of DIM.AR, and informed them of the contents of the conversation that had the President with Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Angela Merkel.

Mrs. Merkel reiterated EU support Greece’s efforts to overcome the crisis. She also mentioned that the EU intends to consider strengthening policies for growth and combat unemployment in Europe. The issue of development is also a key issue to be addressed by the Special EU Summit on 23 May in Brussels.

Also transferred to the President of the Republic thoughts about a referendum alongside elections, the question whether Greek citizens wishing to stay in the eurozone. It is obvious that the issue is outside the responsibilities of the caretaker government.

