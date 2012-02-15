This Could Be The Last Handheld Gaming System Ever Made

Photo: Business Insider / Matthew Lynley

Sony is at a crossroad.On one hand, it’s putting a big bet on Android and smartphones. It’s selling games from the PlayStation Network that will work on Android devices and it’s building PlayStation phones.



On the other hand, Sony is placing a huge bet on its newest portable gaming device, the PlayStation Vita.

Will it pay off?

We’re going to spend some time with the Vita this week. But, from first look, this is a very impressive device. It feels great in your hands and is beautifully crafted.

We’ve put together a few pictures of the first look at the Vita. Check out the site later this week for a full review of the device.

