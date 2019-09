Sony is taking the Playstation Network offline at 9 AM EST this morning for maintenance.



In the scheduled 13 hours that the service will be offline, users won’t be able to access their accounts, play online, or access their Home or Store.

You can follow the official Playstation Twitter account for updates during the blackout.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.