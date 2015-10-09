Sony just surprised everyone with some killer PlayStation deals

Sony’s PlayStation 4 just dropped from $US400 to $US350 overnight. Not bad!

The move is the first price drop for the PlayStation 4 since the game console launch back in November 2013 — it originally cost $US400, a $US100 undercut on Microsoft’s $US500 Xbox One game console.

Better still, Sony’s offering a mess of bundles this holiday so you can buy a new console, a new game, and still get a relatively good deal. Here’s Sony’s chart breaking down all the bundles:

In effect, a bunch of these bundles make the price even lower. If you buy the “Star Wars: Battlefront” bundle, for instance, you’re getting a new PlayStation 4 at $US350 with a free $US60 game.

The same thing goes for the “Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection” bundle, which costs the same price as a PlayStation 4 by itself now. The price change goes into effect officially on October 9 — so, uh, maybe don’t buy a PlayStation 4 until then.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.