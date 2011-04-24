The PlayBook Might Get Access To Hulu After All

Photo: Screenshot

Hulu wasted no time in blocking the PlayBook’s Flash-enabled browser from viewing videos on Hulu.com.While it wasn’t a huge surprise, it was a bummer for those of us who got a taste of how awesome Hulu looked on the PlayBook.



Fortunately, RIM sees the importance of Hulu, and is in talks with the company to bring the Hulu Plus app to the PlayBook, WSJ reports.

Hulu Plus costs $7.99 per month, and works on several devices, including the iPhone, iPad, and a few smart TVs. It also gives you access to full seasons of TV shows, not just the five most recent episodes like non-subscribers get on hulu.com.

Don’t Miss: Our Review Of The BlackBerry PlayBook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.