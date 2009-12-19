RBS Employees Embarrassed By Their Cheap Holiday Party

Our source inside RBS tells us the following of last night’s rather tame holiday party:



“Here’s the deal: It was tame. No crazy stuff. It went from 4:30pm in the afternoon until 7:00pm at night.

All we had was beer (Sam Adams, Heineken, Corona, and some IPA), wine, and hors d’œuvres – nothing fancy. We’re already portrayed as shitty in the news as it is, so we don’t want to add to that.“

And there you have it.

