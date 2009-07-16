Global Warming Ended In 2000, Alternative Energy Is Screwed (CLIP)

Daniel Rice, manager at BlackRock Energy & Resources Fund rained all over the alternative energy parade on Tech Ticker. His main points of contention:
- In the past 10 years, the planet has cooled according to research by Dr. Judah Cohen, who Rice has on retainer. If this is a permanant trend, then the entire alternative energy industry is in big trouble. Hard to justify solar panels over coal if the planet isn’t getting hot.
- The cap and trade bill does little beyond provide Obama with an opportunity to tell the rest of the world that US cares about the environment.
- Other than wind, alternative energy’s economics don’t work.
