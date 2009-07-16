Global Warming Ended In 2000, Alternative Energy Is Screwed (CLIP)

Daniel Rice, manager at BlackRock Energy & Resources Fund rained all over the alternative energy parade on Tech Ticker. His main points of contention:



In the past 10 years, the planet has cooled according to research by Dr. Judah Cohen, who Rice has on retainer. If this is a permanant trend, then the entire alternative energy industry is in big trouble. Hard to justify solar panels over coal if the planet isn’t getting hot.

The cap and trade bill does little beyond provide Obama with an opportunity to tell the rest of the world that US cares about the environment.

Other than wind, alternative energy’s economics don’t work.

