The Plan To Make iPads In Brazil Is Falling Apart

Foxconn’s plan to manufacture iPads in Brazil is in doubt, Reuters reports after talking to government sources.



Foxconn is “making crazy demands” from the Brazilian government for tax breaks, and other special treatment, a source tells Reuters.

Further, a Brazilian paper reported that funding for the project was about to be pulled.

Another concern: There might not be enough skilled labour.

Overall, it sounds like a big mess. Brazil and Foxconn may have bitten off more than they can handle.

