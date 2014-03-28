The Places In The US Where People Live The Longest

The average life expectancy in the United States is 78.7 years, but that varies significantly depending on your gender, race, income, smoking habits, and other factors. This means there’s also quite a lot of variability from place to place.

We used the U.S. Health Map from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation to find and map the counties where men and women live the longest. Compare these healthy spots to counties like McDowell, West Virginia, where the life expectancy is the lowest in the country: just 73 years for women and 63 years for men.

Here are the counties where Americans live the longest.

Highest Life Expectancies For Men (National Average: 76)

Gunnison, Colorado: 82 Pitkin, Colorado: 82 Marin, California: 81 Fairfax, Virginia: 81 Loudoun, Virginia: 81 Montgomery, Maryland: 81 Eagle, Colorado: 81 Douglas, Colorado: 81 Summit, Colorado: 81 Blaine, Idaho: 81

Highest Life Expectancies For Women (National Average: 80)

This list is longer because many places were tied with a life expectancy of ~84.

Marin, California: 85 San Mateo, California: 84 Santa Clara, California: 84 Gunnison, Colorado: 84 Pitkin, Colorado: 84 Douglas, Colorado: 84 Collier, Florida: 84 Honolulu, Hawaii: 84 Fairfax, Virginia: 84 Loudoun, Virginia: 84 Montgomery, Maryland: 84 Bergen, New Jersey: 84 Westchester, New York: 84 Los Alamos, New Mexico: 84 Wayne, Nebraska: 84 Cedar, Nebraska: 84 Stearns, Minnesota: 84 Winneshiek, Iowa: 84 Sioux, Iowa: 84 Lincoln, South Dakota: 84

Here’s the full U.S. Health map, from IHME. Click over to “life expectancy” to compare all the counties in the U.S.

