There's a restaurant in South Korea that cooks pizza by lighting it on fire

The Place in Seoul, South Korea, has a new way of cooking pizza. The traditional crust and toppings are covered in a dome of dough, which is then lit on fire. This method melts the ingredients on the inside for an extra gooey, hot slice of ‘za.

Story by Eloise Kirn and editing by Chelsea Pineda.

