A restaurant created a dish that combines pizza, cookies, and ice cream

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse, a popular chain in the U.S., created a gluttonous masterpiece called the pizookie. A pizookie is a pizza-cookie hybrid, topped with dripping scoops of ice cream. The dense cookie flavours include salted caramel, cookies ‘n’ cream, peanut butter s’mores and more. This culinary invention is not to be missed.

Written by Eloise Kirn and produced by Ben Nigh

