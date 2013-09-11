What The World Was Like The Last Time The Pirates Made The Playoffs

With 19 games left in the regular season the Pittsburgh Pirates are within a game of the St. Louis Cardinals and first place in the NL Central. As they make their last final push to win the NL Central in 2013, we look back on how things were in the world the last time the Pirates made the playoffs over 20 years ago during the 1992 season.

In 1992, the U.S saw its first year of peace in the world in almost a half century, the U.S put military and political conflicts behind it with the conclusion of the Persian Gulf War and Cold War in 1991, and George W. Bush was on the second to last year of his term as president.

In pop culture 1992 saw the emergence of the “Grunge” movement with heavy metal fans sporting flannel shirts, combat boots, muted colours and an overall blue collar aesthetic.

Among other cultural headlines throughout 1992 included:

Nirvana’s album Nevermind was number one on the US Billboard chart at the start of the year.

Disney’s Aladdin was the top grossing movie of the year, earning over $US500 million dollars internationally.

Capcom’s Street Fighter II on Super Nintendo was named the game of the year by Golden Joystick Awards.

After 30 30 years as the host NBC’s “The Tonight Show,” 66 year-old Johnny Carson hosted for the last time and Jay Leno became the new host.

The summer of 1992 was headlined by the Olympics that were held in Barcelona, Spain. These Olympics featured the entrance of the “Dream Team” with the likes of Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, and Karl Malone among other NBA All-Stars who joined forces to reclaim the gold medal in basketball.

It’s easy to see the Pirates last postseason berth seemed like a century ago with huge changes occurring in every aspect of society since. 20-three year old starting pitcher Gerritt Cole probably has no recollection of that time period. He and the rest of the Pirates organisation hope they can finally put 1992 behind them and that they can write new history come October.

