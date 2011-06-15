The Pirates Blank The Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Jeff Karstens pitched three-hit ball into the seventh inning and five relievers finished the four-hitter, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 1-0 victory over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.



Garrett Jones drove in the game’s only run with a single to right field in the second inning.

Karstens (4-4) struck out three and walked none in 6 2-3 innings. The right-hander is 1-0 with a sparkling 0.44 ERA in three starts in June and is working on a scoreless streak of 14 2-3 innings.

Joel Hanrahan pitched a perfect ninth for his 18th save.

Bud Norris (4-5) kept Houston in the game with another sharp outing in his first start since taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning last week against the Cardinals. He struck out nine in seven innings, yielding one run and six hits.

Houston’s Hunter Pence went 0 for 4 to snap his career-best 23-game hitting streak, which was the longest current streak in the majors and the second-longest overall this season.

Chris Resop and Tony Watson each recorded an out for Pittsburgh before Tim Wood got into trouble in the eighth. Chris Johnson hit a one-out single and pinch-hitter Matt Downs walked before Jose Veras retired Jason Michaels and Michael Bourn to end the inning.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.