The pirate treasure of Captain Kidd has finally been found

A silver bar said to be from Captain Kidd’s treasure. Image: the President of Madagascar

The treasure of Captain William Kidd, one of history’s most notorious pirates, has been found in Madagascar, local authorities say.

The evidence is a 50kg bar of silver found in waters off the island of Sainte Marie in the wreck of Kidd’s ship, the Adventure Galley.

Kidd, born in Scotland, was first a pirate hunter, with the backing of the British government, but then branched out on his own, attacking ships mainly in the Caribbean.

An inspiration behind Robert Louis Stevenson’s Treasure Island, Kidd was eventually brought before the British Parliament for questioning and then executed for piracy in 1701.

The question of what happened to Kidd’s treasure has been subject to many searches in America, the Caribbean and the Indian Ocean.

The latest find was made by American Barry Clifford, an underwater archaeologist and an expert in pirate history.

He handed the silver bar to Madagascar President Hery Rajaonarimampianina in a ceremony overnight.

Clifford believes there are more silver bars still on the wreck.

“Captain’s Kidd’s treasure is the stuff of legends. People have been looking for it for 300 years,” Clifford said.

“To literally have it hit me on the head – I thought what the heck just happened to me. I really didn’t expect this.”

