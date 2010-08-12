Believe It Or Not: We're Talking About The PIIGS Crisis Again

That’s right. We’re dusting off this anachronistic acronym: PIIGS.



Let’s see:

Ireland: We’ve been talking about this for the last 24 hours, but Ireland is seeing spreads widen again, amid further banking problems.

Spain: Now its regional governments are having trouble accessing the bond market.

Greece: GDP continues to shrink, and at a faster rate than expected. Good luck hitting austerity targets. Also, you have Slovakia rejecting aid to the country, prompting outrage from the EU.

And thus you know why we’re seeing this remarkable move in the euro.

Photo: FinViz

