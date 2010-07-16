The "Pieces Of Voldemort" That Investors Need To Worry About

According to Financial Times columnist John Authers, investors need to watch out for a double dip U.S. housing market and the possibility of more mortgage defaults.
The Fearful Rise Of Markets author also says sovereign defaults are another area of great concern.
