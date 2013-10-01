The Pictures From A Petrol Tanker Crashing And Exploding In Sydney Are Horrifying

Photo: Tim Pascoe, Twitter (@timpascoephoto), used with permission.

At least two people are believed to have been killed in a horrifying crash in Mona Vale on Sydney’s northern beaches.

What we know at this point is that a petrol truck rolled and exploded into flames. There are some reports that it took out several cars in the process.

The pictures, flooding in from witnesses nearby, show shocking scenes.

MT @dug_fraser: Mona vale rd http://t.co/BbxTNq8Wrx [Looks to have been taken earlier. Current photos showing fire nearly out 16:24pm] — George Hall (@geehall1) October 1, 2013





Fire on Mona Vale Rd after petrol tanker exploded @Rod_Hagen pic.twitter.com/RkIom9i0nX — Juju (@msjuju8) October 1, 2013





UPDATE: Two people dead after multi-vehicle collision at Mona Vale. Fuel tanker on fire. Emergency services on scene. pic.twitter.com/yMWfMVOQGw — 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) October 1, 2013





Stunning photo of deadly fuel-tanker explosion at Mona Vale, Sydney today. Photo by @abcnews reader Tim Pascoe pic.twitter.com/Z3smJpUBDD — Nic MacBean (@nic_macbean) October 1, 2013





