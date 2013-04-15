The Photo That Shows The Tiny Difference Between Winning And Losing The Masters

Angel Cabrera’s putt in the second hole of the playoff that led to Adam Scott winning the US Masters came unbelievably close.

It was just millimetres away from dropping in.

Above you can see the agony on Cabrera’s face as the ball stopped dead by the lip of the hole at the end of the right-to-left putt.

And just a minute or two later, here’s Scott’s reaction after he drained his putt, which was a similar length.

