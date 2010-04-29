15 Facts You Absolutely Need To Know About Phosphorus

Gus Lubin
phosphorus crisis

Everyone’s talking about the phosphorus crisis! (See NY Times, Der Spiegel, Foreign Policy).

It turns out we’re running out of this critical element that’s necessary for fertiliser.

And if we run out, we’ll be set back 50 years in agriculture — and that means billions of people without food.

So we thought we’d break it all down.

Phosphorus makes up around 12% of all commercial fertiliser. It is irreplaceable.

Source: Scientific American

Phosphorus-based fertiliser enabled us to feed a global population that has tripled since WW2... and will increase 33% by 2050

Source: Dana Cordell at Linköping University

Use of phosphorous rock has increased 1100% since WW2

Source: Dana Cordell at Linköping University

Over half of phosphorus consumption takes place in the developing world and is growing rapidly

Source: Dana Cordell at Linköping University

Moderate estimates put global demand at 3% increase per year

Source: Dana Cordell at Linköping University

Unfortunately, we're hitting peak phosphorous in 2035

Source: Dana Cordell at Linköping University

Phosphorus is technically a renewable resource... but it takes 10 million years to return to the soil

Source: Dana Cordell at Linköping University

90% of global reserves is controlled by five countries: Morocco, China, South Africa, USA, and Jordan

Source: Dana Cordell at Linköping University

America's phosphorus production is declining... and will be exhausted by 2050

Source: Scientific American

After exporting for decades, America now imports 10% of its supply

Source: Foreign Policy

China imposed a 135% phosphorus tariff in 2008 (thankfully we have a trade deal with Morocco)

Source: Foreign Policy

Oil shortages recently caused an 800% spike in phosphate prices... contributing to high food costs and worldwide riots

Source: Dana Cordell at Linköping University

Phosphate costs seven times more today than it did in 1960

Source: USDA

The only option is massive industrial treatment of waste water to recover phosphorus.

Source: Dana Cordell at Linköping University and Der Spiegel

And now, a brief history of phosphorus

Phosphorus was the Greek name for the morning star, also known as Lucifer.

The element was discovered in 1669 when a German alchemist boiled down 50 buckets of urine in search of the Philosopher's Stone.

Phosphorus was used in incendiary bombs in WW2. It also has industrial applications, such as in laundry detergent.

But the most important use (90% of consumption) is in fertiliser.

This is why we have a phosphorus problem...

12 Charts On The Amazing History Of Human Economic Development

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.