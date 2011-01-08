The Philosopher King

Mercenary Links Roundup for Friday, Jan 7th (below the jump).



01-07 Friday

Brownstein’s Mortgage Metaphysics Drives Gain in Top Hedge Fund Who Were The Most Profitable Hedge Funds Of 2010? Top 10 greatest trades of all time The 10 Stocks Hedge Funds Own The Most Of T2 Partners Year-End Letter: Discussing Longs & Shorts Developing Nations Fight Inflation – WSJ.com Brazil’s banks extend losses after inflation rise Shanghai Surpasses Singapore as Busiest Port China currency puzzle irks emerging markets BP likely to face criminal charges BP Gets Lift From Oil-Spill Report – WSJ.com Microbes Devoured Methane From BP Spill, Study Says U.S. jobs report an ‘utter mess’ Weak Hiring Casts a Cloud – WSJ.com Jobs growth disappoints, but jobless rate falls US jobs data hand investors reality check A Mediocre Employment Report Fed ‘Badly’ Falling Short of Goal on Employment, Evans Says Canada Creates More Jobs Than Forecast in December – WSJ.com Obama Appoints Ultimate Wall Street Insiders to Top Posts … Again Ron Paul Wants You! (To Take On The Fed) [zero hedge Bernanke, Officials Express Concern Over Unemployment Rate Bernanke grows more confident in recovery | Reuters Bernanke Rules Out State, Local Bailouts – WSJ.com Rosenberg: What the Bulls May Be Ignoring Investors Get in a Lather Over Tech – WSJ.com Food Stamp Usage Hits New High Of 43.2 Million Gasoline prices’ rise evokes 2008 Americans Boost Student Loan Debt, Cut Credit-Card Borrowing Euro Falls as Europe’s News Is Worse Than U.S. – WSJ.com Investors Doubt That Europe Is in Control – NYTimes.com China Backs Europe, Euro for Investment, Central Bank Deputy Governor Says ECB forced to step in to calm market fears over Portugal – Telegraph SNB not accepting Portuguese debt Shadow inventory backlog still growing Banks lose key foreclosure ruling in top Massachusetts court Facebook Sets Stage for IPO Next Year – WSJ.com Why the Fuss Over Facebook Doesn’t Make It a Home Run – WSJ.com Goldman Sachs May Sell or Hedge Facebook Stake Without Warning China plans $1.3bn ‘seven-star hotel’ The $60 Million Dream House – WSJ.com Uranium Mill Moves Forward in Colorado – WSJ.com JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley Get O.K. From China French Said to See a China Link in Renault Case China to Begin Crackdown on Pirated Software in 2011 The Tyranny of defence Inc. – Magazine – The Atlantic China Stealth Jet ‘Leak’ Viewed as Intentional – WSJ.com Special Report: How Ford became last man standing | Reuters U.S. Fuel Economy Targets ‘Ambitious,’ Akerson Says – Bloomberg Verizon Finally Lands iPhone – WSJ.com Apple’s Jobs Takes $1 Salary Again – WSJ.com Best Buy Has Soft December – WSJ.com KB Home’s Profit Slides – WSJ.com A Cat-and-Mouse Game Behind Bars – WSJ.com The Lie Guy – The Chronicle Review The Man Who Spilled the Secrets | Vanity Fair Chemical Signals in Women’s Tears Dampen Arousal, Scientists Say Why Chinese Mothers Are Superior – WSJ.com Japan’s Booming Sex Niche: Elder Porn – TIME Cyberspace When You’re Dead – NYTimes.com Citizen Kubrick | Film | The Guardian Timothy Ferriss – ‘The 4-Hour Body’ [NYT Review] ~ ~

