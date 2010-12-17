The Philly Fed Number That Has Everyone Frightened

The Philly Fed Index came in strong, at 24.3. But it’s not all good news here.



Prices paid are rising dramatically, indicating that rising costs could hamper business growth. This is the result of rising commodity and other input prices.

From the Philly Fed:

50‐two per cent of the firms reported higher prices for inputs, com‐ pared with 38 per cent in the previous month. The prices paid index, which increased 17 points this month, has increased 41 points over the past three months.

Photo: Philly Fed

And note, while prices paid are rising incredibly fast, prices received are not.

Photo: Philly Fed

