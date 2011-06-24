The Phillie Phanatic Got Hit By A Phoul Ball And Had To Be Hospitalized Last Night

Photo: The 700 Level

With the Phillies on the road in St. Louis last night, the Phillie Phanatic was on mascot duty at the Lehigh Valley IronPigs game in Allentown, PA.According to the AP, he barely made it out alive:



The Phillie Phanatic was taken to the hospital after being struck by a foul ball at an IronPigs baseball game at Coca-Cola Park here.

A spokeswoman for Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest told The Morning Call that Tom Burgoyne, the man inside the Philadelphia Phillies mascot’s costume, was treated in the emergency room Wednesday night and later released.

The Phanatic was entertaining behind the first-base dugout in the top of the third inning when a foul ball from the Indianapolis Indians hit his neck , the area around Burgoyne’s head. The Phanatic acted wounded but kept clowning for a while until he later left the stadium and went to the hospital.

That’s right, the Phanatic gutted it out and continued to provide the fans with world-class silliness despite his injury.

Here’s the video via The 700 Level:





That is one dedicated Phanatic. Mr. Met would have been writhing around in pain like a European soccer player.

