The Phantom Discount Window Rate Hike Fizzles

The arguments for suspcting the Federal Reserve might hike the rate at the discount window seemed pretty strong. But it didn’t happen.



When the Fed hiked rates exactly one month ago, it posted the news at precisely 4:30 on the Thursday followinbg the FOMC meeting. That was two minutes ago and nothing has been posted.

It’s safe to say that this just is not going to happen this month.

