The Phablet Phenomenon: Trends And Growth Forecast For The Device That Is Taking Over Mobile

The phablet is having a moment.

The days of the 3.5-inch or 4.0-inch screen are gone. The entire smartphone market has been trending toward the phablet category over the past few quarters.

We at BI Intelligence define the phablet as a smartphone with a screen between 5 inches and 7 inches.

While this is a broad definition, the advantage is that it captures one of the most important trends in the smartphone market in the last couple of years — the phenomenal popularity of phones like the Samsung Galaxy S4 released in 2013 (5 inches) and S5 launched in 2014 (5.1 inches).

In part, the massive success generated by the Galaxy line is responsible for nudging all phone manufacturers toward the the phablet.

The iPhone line has kept to smaller screen sizes so far, but the expectation is that later this year Apple will be launching two large-screened phones. One of these, with a 5.5-inch screen, would fall under our definition of a phablet.

Here are of the key points about the phablet market:

