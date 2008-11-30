The Pets.com Sock Puppet Wants A Bailout

Here’s a mashup of C-SPAN footage wherein the Pets.com sock puppet seeks a bailout for tech.
You already know this if you read our “Tech Bubble 1.0 Stars: Where Are They Now?,” but the Pets.com sock puppet has actually been a part of two bubbles — the turn-of-the-century tech bust as the Pets.com spokes-sock — and later, as the mascot for a subprime lender called BarNone.
All of which goes to prove the old adage: If the sock-puppet fits, get the hell out of the industry before you lose your shirt.
