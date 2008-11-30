The Pets.com Sock Puppet Wants A Bailout





Here’s a mashup of C-SPAN footage wherein the Pets.com sock puppet seeks a bailout for tech.

You already know this if you read our “Tech Bubble 1.0 Stars: Where Are They Now?,” but the Pets.com sock puppet has actually been a part of two bubbles — the turn-of-the-century tech bust as the Pets.com spokes-sock — and later, as the mascot for a subprime lender called BarNone.

All of which goes to prove the old adage: If the sock-puppet fits, get the hell out of the industry before you lose your shirt.

See Also:

Tech Bubble 1.0 Stars: Where Are They Now?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.