The Petition To Pardon Edward Snowden Just Passed 100,000 Signatures, And Now The White House Has To Respond

The movement to pardon Edward Snowden — the self-admitted NSA leaker, whose documents dumps have lead to a broad discussion about domestic surveillance —has grown large enough to get 100,000 signatures on a White House petition to pardon him.



According to the terms of petition at The White House, 100,000 signatures within 30 days is the minimum threshold for a response, so this should qualify theoretically.

Just last night, it was revealed that a criminal complaint against Snowden has officially been filed, and that US officials are seeking to have him extradited from Hong Kong, where he is believed to be located.

(Via Adam Nason and Gleen Greenwald)

