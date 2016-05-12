The Perth parents who lost three children in the MH17 crash have had a baby girl

Violet Maslin. Photo: DFAT/ supplied.

The parents of the three children who died in the downing of MH17 have announced the birth of their baby daughter.

The Maslin family lost Mo, Evie and Otis, and their grandfather Nick Norris when the Malaysia Airlines plane was shot down over Ukraine on July 17, 2014.

The baby, named Violet May Maslin, was born yesterday and has been described by parents Anthony Maslin and Marite Norris as an “amazing gift”.

Violet’s birth “is a testament to our belief that love is stronger than hate,” the couple said.

Here’s the statement they released to the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

“Violet May Maslin came in to the world on Tuesday 10 May, bringing with her love and light, hope and joy. Our family was torn apart when MH17 was blown out of the sky by the violent anger of a nationalist missile, on July 17, 2014. Our three innocent, beautiful and inspiring children were killed, alongside their grandfather, Nick Norris. We believe that Mo, whose 14th birthday was Saturday, Evie, 12 next week, Otis, 10 next month, and Grandad Nick have sent us an amazing gift. Violet’s birth is a testament to our belief that love is stronger than hate. We still live with pain, but Violet, and the knowledge that all four kids are with us always, brings light to our darkness. As Martin Luther King said, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” We will continue to love all four of our children equally. Violet brings some hope and joy for us. We hope she brings hope and joy for you too. Finally, we would like to thank the media for respecting our privacy.” Anthony Maslin & Marite Norris

Evie, Otis and Mo. Photo: supplied.

