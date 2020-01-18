THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'The Perks of Being a Wallflower' 8 years later

Summit Entertainment Ezra Miller and Logan Lerman in ‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower.’

“The Perks of Being a Wallflower” was released in September 2012.

The movie starred Logan Lerman as Charlie, Ezra Miller as Patrick, and Emma Watson as Sam.

Lerman will star alongside Al Pacino on Amazon’s upcoming series “Hunters,” Miller currently plays Credence Barebone in the “Fantastic Beasts” movies, and Watson appeared in a 2019 film adaptation of “Little Women.”

In September 2012, “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” was released in theatres.

The coming-of-age film, based on a novel written by Stephen Chbosky that was published in 1999, centered on an introvert named Charlie (played by Logan Lerman), who began his freshman year at Mill Grove High School hoping to make friends following a rocky past.

He ended up forming friendships with seniors Patrick and Sam (Ezra Miller and Emma Watson, respectively), befriending his English teacher (Paul Rudd), and even participating in a production of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

Here’s what the stars of “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” have been up to in the eight years since the movie came out.

Logan Lerman starred as Charlie, a quiet person who was observant of others.

Summit Entertainment Logan Lerman in ‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower.’

Charlie began his freshman year trying to cope with the death of his best friend Michael, who committed suicide.

Lerman will star alongside Al Pacino on Amazon’s upcoming series “Hunters.”

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Logan Lerman in January 2020.

The show, which will be executive produced by Jordan Peele, takes place in 1977 and centres on Nazi Hunters living in New York City. It hits the streaming service on Friday, February 21.

You may have also seen Lerman as the titular character in “Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters,” based on Rick Riordan’s books. In addition, he starred alongside Brad Pitt in the 2014 war film “Fury” and voiced a character in the 2018 animated movie “Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero.”

Ezra Miller played an outgoing senior named Patrick.

Summit Entertainment Ezra Miller in ‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower.’

Patrick and Charlie met in a woodshop class. The two became friends after they both attended a football game and sat near each other in the bleachers.

Miller currently stars in the “Fantastic Beasts” films, which are prequels to the “Harry Potter” movies.

Greg Allen/Invision/AP Ezra Miller in November 2019.

He played Credence Barebone in 2017’s “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” and his role became much more significant in 2018’s “The Crimes of Grindelwald.” He’ll return for a third “Fantastic Beasts” film.

Miller also appeared in the 2015 movie “The Stanford Prison Experiment” (based on a real-life psychological experiment) and the comedy “Trainwreck,” which starred Amy Schumer.

He made his first appearance as Barry Allen/The Flash in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” and has since reprised the role in “Suicide Squad” and “Justice League.”

Miller will also star in a standalone Flash movie, which has dealt with a fair share of setbacks, but is currently scheduled to hit theatres on July 1, 2022. The actor also had a jaw-dropping cameo as his comic-book character on The CW’s huge Arrowverse crossover. Miller’s version came to face-to-face with “The Flash” star Grant Gustin’s character during one of the event’s most talked-about moments.

Outside of acting, Miller often makes headlines for his bold red carpet looks. He’s also in a “genre queer” band called Sons of an Illustrious Father.

Emma Watson starred as Sam, Patrick’s stepsister who loved bands like The Smiths.

Summit Entertainment Emma Watson in ‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower.’

She enjoyed standing in the back of Patrick’s pickup truck with her arms wide open as the vehicle passed through tunnels. Charlie also fell in love with Sam and tutored her so she could achieve a higher score on the SATs and get into Penn State.

Watson portrayed Meg March in Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women,” based on a novel written by Louisa May Alcott.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Emma Watson in December 2019.

She starred alongside Saoirse Ronan, Meryl Streep, and Timothée Chalamet in the movie, which hit theatres in December 2019.

After “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” Watson starred in 2013’s “The Bling Ring,” which was based on a real-life story about a group of teenagers who attempted to rob the homes of celebrities in California.

She also reunited with Lerman for the 2014 biblical film “Noah” and played the iconic Disney character Belle in “Beauty and the Beast.” In 2017, the British actress starred alongside Tom Hanks in a drama called “The Circle.”

Watson is also a UN Women Goodwill ambassador and launched her own “intersectional feminist bi-monthly book club” called Our Shared Shelf.

Paul Rudd portrayed Mr. Anderson, Charlie’s English teacher.

Summit Entertainment Paul Rudd in ‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower.’

Mr. Anderson said the famous line: “We accept the love we think we deserve.”

Paul Rudd recently earned a Golden Globe nomination for his work on Netflix’s “Living With Yourself.”

Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP Paul Rudd in November 2019.

The show, which was released on the streaming service in October 2019, centres a man who goes to a spa and becomes replaced by a better version of himself. Rudd plays a dual role on the show.

Rudd has starred on plenty of shows and movies since 2012. He played Brian Fantana, Ron Burgundy’s coworker, in the 2013 “Anchorman” sequel and appeared as himself in the comedy “This Is the End.”

Rudd also played Bobby Newport on “Parks and Recreation” and Andy on “Wet Hot American Summer.” The actor made his debut as Ant-Man/Scott Lang in a 2015 standalone film. Rudd went on to play the role in “Captain America: Civil War,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

A third “Ant-Man” film is also in the works, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Nina Dobrev played Charlie’s older sister, Candace.

Summit Entertainment Nina Dobrev in ‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower.’

When Charlie called Candace amid a breakdown and revealed that he felt guilty over the death of his aunt, she made sure the police got to his house before he could harm himself.

Dobrev most recently starred on the CBS sitcom “Fam.”

Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE/MediaPunch/IPX Nina Dobrev in November 2019.

The show got cancelled after one season.

After “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” Dobrev continued starring as Elena Gilbert on “The Vampire Diaries.” She left the popular show after season six, but returned for the series finale in 2017.

The actress went on to appear in “Let’s Be Cops” and “xXx: Return of Xander Cage.” She also starred in the 2017 remake of “Flatliners” with Ellen Page. Dobrev also played Izzy in “Then Came You,” a romantic comedy that starred Maisie Williams and Asa Butterfield.

Dylan McDermott and Kate Walsh portrayed Charlie’s parents.

Summit Entertainment Dylan McDermott and Kate Walsh in ‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower.’

Charlie’s dad gave him $US50 to buy Christmas gifts for his friends.

McDermott stars on Netflix’s new comedy series “The Politician.”

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Dylan McDermott in October 2019.

The series was created by Ryan Murphy, who also developed “Glee” and “American Horror Story.”

You may have also seen McDermott on “American Horror Story,” “Dark Blue,” and “Hostages.” His film credits include roles in the 2014 horror movie “Mercy” and the action film “Olympus Has Fallen.”

Walsh recently reprised her role as Olivia Baker on season three of Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why.”

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Kate Walsh in August 2019.

Walsh also appeared on the Netflix series “The Umbrella Academy” and guest-starred on one episode of “Fam.”

In addition, the former “Grey’s Anatomy” actress starred on “Private Practice,” “Fargo,” and “Bad Judge.”

Walsh was diagnosed with a benign meningioma brain tumour in 2015, which was later moved. During an appearance on NBC’s “Today” show three years later, the actress revealed that the diagnosis caused her to reevaluate her lifestyle and protein shakes became “a huge part of my diet” after having brain surgery.”

Johnny Simmons played Brad, a football player who secretly dated Patrick.

Summit Entertainment Johnny Simmons in ‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower.’

Brad didn’t want his dad or his peers to find out about his sexuality.

Simmons’ most recent role was on the 2017 Netflix show “Girlboss.”

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Johnny Simmons in April 2017.

He starred as Jack London on the 2014 Discovery Channel miniseries “Klondike” and appeared in the 2015 comedy “Frank and Cindy.” Like Miller, Simmons also starred in “The Stanford Prison Experiment.”

You may have seen the actor in Drake’s music video for “Hold On, We’re Going Home,” too.

Melanie Lynskey played Charlie’s late aunt Helen.

Summit Entertainment Melanie Lynskey in ‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower.’

Charlie felt guilt after she got killed in a car crash while going to get his birthday present. She also sexually abused him as a child.

Lynskey starred as Molly Strand on Hulu’s “Castle Rock,” based on Stephen King’s writing.

David Poller Photography/Getty Images for Conservation International Melanie Lynskey in June 2019.

Since “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” was released, Lynskey has appeared on several shows, including “Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later,” “Girlboss,” “Togetherness,” and “Two and a Half Men.”

She also starred in movies like “They Came Together” and “The Intervention.” Lynskey is also engaged to actor Jason Ritter and the couple revealed the birth of their first child together in January 2019.

Mae Whitman played Mary Elizabeth, who was described as both punk and a Buddhist.

Summit Entertainment Mae Whitman in ‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower.’

She and Charlie briefly dated, but they split after he kissed Sam instead of her during a game of truth or dare.

Whitman stars as Annie Marks on NBC’s “Good Girls.”

Noam Galai/Getty Images Mae Whitman in January 2019.

She previously starred on several other shows, including “Arrested Development” and “Parenthood.” In addition, Whitman guest-starred on”Masters of Sex,” Suburgatory,” “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life,” and “Drunk History.”

The actress also starred in 2015’s “The DUFF” (based on a novel of the same name) and voiced characters on “Big Mouth,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” “American Dad!” and “Family Guy.”

Whitman has also voiced characters in video games and narrated the audiobook for Cassandra Clare’s “City of Bones” (which inspired a movie and a TV series). Most recently, the actress narrated the audiobook for “The Testaments,” the sequel to Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Nicholas Braun played Candace’s boyfriend, known as Ponytail Derek.

Summit Entertainment Nicholas Braun in ‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower.’

He frequently gifted Candace mixtapes, which she ended up giving to Charlie. In the film, Charlie also saw Derek slap his sister during an argument and agreed not to tell their parents.

Braun currently stars as Greg Hirsch on HBO’s critically-acclaimed show “Succession.”

Vince Bucci/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Nicholas Braun in September 2019.

He has also appeared in movies like “The Year of Spectacular Men” and “Poltergeist.” Braun starred alongside Dakota Johnson in the 2016 romantic comedy “How to Be Single” and appeared alongside Miller and Simmons in “The Stanford Prison Experiment.”

