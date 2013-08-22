'The Periodic Table Of Alcohol' Charts All Your Favourite Beverages

If you’ve ever wanted an easy way to know the alcohol percentage and primary flavour profile in your favourite beverage, look no further than the Periodic Table of Alcohol.

Designed by Visual.ly user mayra.artes, the graphic breaks down drinks by type (Fermented, Mixed, and Distilled) and then by liquor (Cider, Beer, Wine, Tequila, Brandy/Cognac, Vodka, Rum, Whisky, and Gin).

Each drink is colour-coded and accompanied by an alcohol percentage in the upper right corner as well as a small illustration with its name below.

And just like the regular Periodic Table, there are even two corresponding rows at the bottom that are separated from the main table. But instead of Lanthanides and Actinides, mayra.artes features mixed drinks and liqueur-based beverages, including Midori Sour, Jägerbomb, and Mudslide.

Check it out below:

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.