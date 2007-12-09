The Perils Of Late-Night Blogging

Valleywag’s Owen Thomas had an excellent scoop early this morning: Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg had taken $40 million in cash out of his $4 billion (or so) stake in the company. This afternoon comes the followup: Nevermind!

Owen spends some time trying to explain how he was taken in by the tall tale, but we think this one’s pretty straightforward:

1) Like other Facebook rumours, many people would like the story to be true.

2) It’s dangerous to post late in the evening. Especially when you’re in the midst of your own holiday party.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.