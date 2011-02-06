The Perfect Way to Buy Socks: 60% Off



Why We Chose This Deal: You get great socks. You don’t have to walk into a store. They are 60% off. It’s a no-brainer!



Today’s Deal: $20 for $50 worth of socks (or boxers or Tshirts) at www.Blacksocks.com. Simplify your life and let Blacksocks.com do all the annoying work for you. They’ll send you the right styles, colours, and sizes directly to your door, and the shipping is free.

Made of the most impeccable cottons, merino wools, and cashmeres, these socks come in every style and shape imaginable, from casual and sport to dress and ski.

Don’t let the name fool you. Blacksocks.com will send you new T-shirts and underwear as well.

Shopping is risk-free. You’ll never pay for shipping, and returns are a breeze.

Check out the Sockscription: Your sock drawer automatically replenishes itself with always-matching black socks.

Check out Blacksocks.com for yourself >>

What is Pipeline? Find out more >>

Follow Pipeline on Twitter >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.