This stylish shirt doesn't wrinkle or smell and is perfect for travelling

Courtesy of Libertad Whether you’re travelling for business or pleasure, this is the one shirt to pack.

Travelling for long periods of time often means having to sacrifice style for practicality.

No more.

Libertad Apparel just unveiled its Perfect Travel Shirt on Kickstarter.

Whether you’re sightseeing in Milan or in Singapore on business, this classic dress shirt is designed to withstand days of travel without wrinkling or smelling.

The shirt is made of a special lightweight Merino wool that’s soft, wrinkle resistant, and odor resistant.

The material is supposedly more moisture-wicking than polyester, dries faster than cotton, and doesn’t accumulate body odor. The Merino used for the Perfect Travel Shirt is made from a special breed of sheep that’s said to reduce and manage moisture well, which is how it prevents body odor.

The shirt was tested in various climates for five consecutive days, and the travellers who wore it said that the shirt remained wrinkle- and odor-free the whole time.

Mixing “upscale style with high performance,” the cut and colours of the shirt were specifically designed to make them both office and and travel appropriate.

In other words, it can easily transition from business to pleasure, hot to cold and wet to dry, thus shrinking the contents of your carry-on drastically.

Libertad shirts start at $US87 on Kickstarter.

