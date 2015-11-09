The secrets to a perfect grilled cheese sandwich

If you’re making grilled cheese sandwiches with only one cheese, the cheese mongers at New York City’s famous Murray’s Cheese say that you’re making it all wrong.

According to them, the secret to a delicious, melty grilled cheese sandwich is using three great cheeses.

They suggest using a young fontina val d’Aosta, which is one of the best cheeses for melting. They then advise adding asiago cheese to the mix, which brings a nutty taste to the sandwich, and finally provolone, which will give the sandwich a bit of bite.

Chef Amy Stonionis of Murray’s Cheese told us that a great tip for taking your grilled cheese to the next level is to use a second pan to press down on the top layer of bread. This helps the melting process.

Finally, be sure to wait until the cheese is oozing from the sides — that’s when you know it’s ready to eat.

Story by Sarah Schmalbruch and editing by Andrew Fowler

