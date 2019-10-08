11 stars we think should play the live-action versions of iconic Disney characters

Disney/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Some live-action Disney movies have yet to announce a cast … but we have some ideas.

Disney has a bunch of live-action adaptations planned over the next few years and we already have some casting ideas in mind.

A live-action “Frozen” doesn’t seem to be in the works yet, but if the Disney musical hit is remade, Randall Park could be a hilarious Olaf.

It would be cool to see Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Jiminy Cricket in a “Pinocchio” remake.

With “Lion King” on the horizon, and “Dumbo” and “Aladdin” already dropping earlier this year, Disney’s pretty dedicated to adapting a lot of its classic animated movies.

And one of the most exciting parts of any Disney re-make is seeing which actors get cast in some iconic parts.

And although it’s never easy for an actor to tackle such memorable roles, here are some stars we would like to see play Disney characters.

Anthony Hopkins seems perfectly capable of adding a dark edge to “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” villain Claude Frollo.

Disney/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Claude Frollo from ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’ and Anthony Hopkins.

A few versions of The Hunchback of Notre Dame” have been created in the past but Disney added this film to its lineup earlier this year – and it reportedly plans to give it a dark twist.

And if we’re talking dark twists, who better to play the film’s villain Claude Frollo than an actor who’s known for his impressive performance in a famously evil role?

Anthony Hopkins is well-known and highly praised for his role as serial killer Hannibal Lecter in “The Silence of the Lambs” – and we can only imagine what sort of darkness he could bring to the Frollo character.

Oscar Isaac can have another shot at playing a villain by tackling the role of Captain Hook in “Peter Pan.”

Disney/Jimmy Olsen/Media Punch Captain Hook from ‘Peter Pan’ and Oscar Issac.

Many actors have played Captain Hook in various TV and film adaptions over the years but for Disney’s upcoming “Peter Pan” remake, Guatemalan-born Oscar Isaac could be a great choice to play this legendary villain.

Isaac has actually played a bad guy already – back in 2016, the Golden-Globe-winning actor played the villain in “X-Men: Apocalypse,” which was poorly received by critics and viewers alike.

But in that film, the actor wore a 40-pound suit, wasn’t seen by viewers, and wasn’t really able to move, per an interview with IndieWire.

By starring in “Peter Pan,” Isaac would have another chance to play a villain but this time, viewers could see Isaac’s face … and he’d certainly be able to move.

Ali Wong can add plenty of humour and wit to Tinkerbell.

Disney/Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP Tinkerbell from ‘Peter Pan’ and Ali Wong.

Although there are already some reports that Reese Witherspoon is set to play Tinkerbell in the “Tink” offshoot (and maybe the “Peter Pan” remake as well), there’s still not much information about future casting decisions for these magical films.

Although Witherspoon would be a solid choice, actress and comedian Ali Wong would also be a great pick for the role of Tink.

Between her rising stardom on the hit Netflix rom-com “Always Be My Maybe,” her stand-up comedy acts, and her voice work on Netflix shows like “Bojack Horseman” and “Tuca and Bertie,” Wong could certainly add a bit of humour to this beloved, famously sassy Disney character.

Michael B. Jordan would be a pretty great choice to play Prince Charming.

Disney/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Prince Charming from ‘Cinderella’ and Michael B. Jordan.

One of the upcoming Disney live-action projects is a movie about Prince Charming, although it’s unclear whether it’d be about the prince from “Cinderella” or “Snow White.”

To play the titular role, you may want to look no further than Michael B. Jordan.

The actor has an impressive acting history and quite a range – he played a beloved football star on NBC’s “Friday Night Lights” back in the mid-2000s and a villain in “Black Panther” in 2018.

Jordan’s variety of roles shows that he’s capable of playing a charming character – and even one with a little more depth than he was granted in the animated version.

Ian Armitage has already had impressive roles and he could be a great choice for the titular role in “Pinocchio.”

Disney/Andy Kropa/Invision/AP Pinocchio in ‘Pinocchio’ and Ian Armitage.

After “Paddington” director Paul King dropped out of the project in early 2019, not much information has been released about the production of the live-action remake of “Pinocchio.”

But when the project does ramp back up, directors might want to consider casting rising star Ian Armitage for the titular role.

The CBS “Young Sheldon” and HBO “Big Little Lies” actor has already tackled major roles on TV and the young star could be a great choice for this big-screen Disney film.

It would be cool to see Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Jiminy Cricket.

Disney/zz/KGC-254/STAR MAX/IPx Jiminy Cricket in ‘Pinocchio’ and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson already proved his voice acting and singing skills in “Moana” back in 2016 – he was widely praised for his role as demigod Maui in the film and many fans might like to see this actor in another Disney hit.

By playing the sidekick who is quite literally Pinocchio’s conscience, Johnson would surely be able to provide a little bit of comedic relief in this remake of a Disney classic.

Chris Hemsworth already played a god and hero so he already seems pretty prepared to take on the role of Hercules.

Disney/John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx 2019 Hercules in ‘Hercules’ and Chris Hemsworth.

Although it’s not clear yet if Disney plans to remake “Hercules” any time soon, we already have some casting ideas.

Chris Hemsworth already has experience playing a god, as seen in his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thor. So, the MCU actor already seems pretty prepared to play this film’s titular hero – especially since Hercules, like Thor, is also a god.

Ralph Fiennes’ experience playing a famous villain makes him perfect for the role of Hades in “Hercules.”

Disney/Andy Kropa/Invision/AP Hades in ‘Hercules’ and Ralph Fiennes.

Known most for his villainous turn as Lord Voldemort in the “Harry Potter” series, Ralph Fiennes is a multifaceted actor whose career has reached such award-nominated highs as “The Grand Budapest Hotel” and “Schindler’s List.”

This English actor nailed playing a villain during his stint as Voldemort and it’d be interesting to see what he’d bring to the role of the menacing, silly villain Hades.

Cynthia Erivo has the perfect vocals and acting chops to play Elsa in “Frozen.”

Disney/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Elsa in ‘Frozen’ and Cynthia Erivo.

A live-action “Frozen” doesn’t seem to be in the works yet, but if the Disney musical hit is remade, UK-born theatre star Cynthia Erivo could make a pretty great Elsa

Erivo has already shown off her vocal skills, exemplified by her Tony win for “The Colour Purple,” showing the star could surely belt out a killer rendition of “Let it Go.”

Plus, she can act – in 2018 she starred in “Widows” and “Bad Times at the El Royale,” both of which made a great first impression on many filmgoers.

Randall Park could bring the humour to Olaf from “Frozen.”

Disney/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Olaf from ‘Frozen’ and Randall Park.

Broadway star Josh Gad does an incredible job voicing the silly snowman Olaf in the “Frozen” franchise – but a live-action remake of this hit film would give more comedians a chance to take a crack at this role.

Based on his past performances in rom-coms and on sitcoms, it seems comedian and “Fresh Off the Boat” star Randall Park certainly has the sense of humour and comedic timing needed to play this hilariously loveable sidekick.

It seems like Hugh Grant has what it takes to play Merlin in “The Sword in the Stone.”

Disney/KGC-03/STAR MAX/IPx Merlin from ‘The Sword in the Stone’ and Hugh Grant.

Written by “Game of Thrones” writer Bryan Cogman and set to be directed by “28 Weeks Later” director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, the Disney remake of “The Sword in the Stone” is reportedly in the works.

One of the biggest roles in the film is the over-the-top wizard Merlin and actor Hugh Grant could be a great casting choice, especially considering he can sing and dance.

With a history in theatre and a knack for the dramatic, who better equipped to perform “Higitus Figitus”?

