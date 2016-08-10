Here's why there won't be a sequel to 'The People v. O.J. Simpson'

FX ‘The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.’

The producers behind FX’s “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” say there are no plans for a second season or a sequel.

While fans of the anthology series would love to see them tackle O.J. Simpson’s life, the civil case in the murders, and his current imprisonment, executive producer Brad Simpson said they have been pitched a continuation of Simpson’s story but the “case is closed” for them.

“First of all, we don’t want to overstay our welcome,” Simpson said during Tuesday’s Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills. “And I really feel like this is closed off… And you don’t have the same complexity of characters. That show would just be about O.J., I think. And what we had here was what [show creators Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski] said from the beginning was an Altman-esque approach where you have all these characters colliding.”

The popularity of the show would certainly be cause for a sequel. According to FX, 13.2 million people (and growing) have watched each episode of the show. Additionally, it just received 14 Emmy award nominations.

If it’s any consolation to fans, the producers did say that there is already an excellent script written for the first episode of a second season. But there’s a twist. An agent asked two clients of his to write a spec script, which is a script that’s written for an already existing show.

“They really liked our show,” writer D.V. DeVincentis explained, “so they were like, ‘Let’s write a sitcom about O.J.'”

“It’s [Robert] Shapiro having a party in Malibu, and he doesn’t want to invite some people,”Karaszewski said, “And O.J. keeps on trying to hang out with [Robert] Kardashian. They captured the voices really well, but added a sitcom element to it. And we were just weeping.”

The next season of “American Crime Story” will revolve around Hurricane Katrina.

