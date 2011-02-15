The Penultimate 13-Fs From Liquidating Hedge Funds Level Global And Barai Capital

Level Global, David Ganek’s hedge fund that’s liquidating due to the insider trading investigation, has released what will probably be its second to last 13-F.



So has Barai Capital, Samir Barai’s hedge fund, which is also closing because of the investigation.

What’s in there?

In Level Global’s, lots of Apple, Sina, the GLD SPDR ETF, Baidu, Green Mountain, and more.

In Barai’s, there’s Axcelsis, FSI International, and Capstone.

Click here to see Level Global’s whole 13F >

Click here to see Barai’s whole 13F >

