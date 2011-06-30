The Penguins Have Offered A Contract To Jaromir Jagr

Photo: AP

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Penguins have offered former NHL MVP Jaromir Jagr a one-year contract, and expect to hear a decision from Jagr’s agent on Wednesday.Jagr, 39, was a Pittsburgh draft pick in 1990, and helped lead the Penguins to two Stanley Cup championships. The franchise’s hope is that he accept the offer, play at least one season in Pittsburgh, and then retire with the team he started with.



The deal is worth a reported $2 million.

Jagr, who played 17 seasons in the NHL with the Penguins, Capitals and Rangers, has played the past three years in Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League. He has 1,599 career points in the NHL, to go along with the 1999 Hart Trophy for the league MVP. He was a Hart finalist five other times, and is an eight-time All-Star.

Jagr’s agent is former NHL player Petr Svoboda.

