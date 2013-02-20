This Pen-Sized Scanner Will Make You Feel Like James Bond

This is the Pen Sized Scanner from Hammacher Schlemmer.



Why We Love It: This ballpoint pen/laser scanner slash recording device is as cool as you think. It has a high-precision auto-focus lens and a 5-megapixel sensor built into the pen that can scan images at 2048 x 1536 pixels. The pictures are then stored on the pen’s 1 GB built-in flash memory that can hold 1,000 photos, and can be transferred to a computer via a built-in USB plug accessed by twisting the pen apart.

It can also record conversations with a microphone, and switches from a scanning device to a writing tool by turning a dial. It’s compatible with Mac OSX, Window 8, 7, Vista, and XP, and charges by plugging into your computer.

Photo: Hammacher Schlemmer

Photo: Hammacher Schlemmer

Where To Buy: Available through Hammacher Schlemmer.

Cost: $124.95.

Want to nominate a cool product for Stuff We Love? Send an email to Megan Willett at [email protected] with “Stuff We Love” in the subject line.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.