A Full Explanation Of The Pecking Order At Davos

Bloomberg TV’s Erik Schatzker is among the hoards of journalists in Davos, Switzerland hobnobbing with the most important people in the world.



And of course, even among the most important people in the world, there are those who are more important than others and ways to know who is who.

According to Schatzker, those on the top of the pecking order have white badges with with a World Economic Forum hologram on them. Then come their spouses (white badges without the holograms)… and so the order goes until you get to journalists, technicians, and the like wearing purple and orange.

Watch the full explanation in the video below (from Bloomberg):

