YOU'RE TOO LATE: The Pebble Watch Is Sold Out!

Photo: Pebble

Earlier this week, the team behind the Pebble smartwatch made the decision to only sell 10,000 more units.Two days later, they’ve sold out entirely.



That means the record-breaking Kickstarter project raked in more than $10 million for 85,000 watches that are due to arrive in September.

If you missed out on backing the project, your only option at this point seems to be to wait until Pebble arrives in stores, where it will retail for $150.

